Kelly Clarkson undergoes appendix surgery after hosting awards show

3rd May 19 | Entertainment News

She was on presenting duties at the Billboard Music Awards.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Show

Singer Kelly Clarkson has revealed she fought through the pain to host an awards show before undergoing appendix surgery the next morning.

The pop star and inaugural winner of American Idol was on presenting duties at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson was on presenting duties at the Billboard Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Clarkson gave no hint she was ill during an energetic medley of some of the year’s biggest songs, and later performed one of her own tracks.

However, Clarkson, 37, said on Thursday that as soon as she left the stage she was flown to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

She had her appendix removed after surgery, she said.

Clarkson tweeted: “Not gonna lie…. I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix.”

Clarkson found fame after winning season one of American Idol in 2002.

Thanks to hits such as Since U Been Gone and Because Of You, Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums around the world.

