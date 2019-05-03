Justin Bieber working with YouTube on ‘top secret project’

3rd May 19 | Entertainment News

Bieber first gained popularity from posting his performances on the video platform.

Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2015 – Sunday

Justin Bieber got his start posting cover songs on YouTube and now he is working with the platform on a “top secret project”.

YouTube announced that it is planning a project with the Grammy-winning Canadian pop star, set to premiere next year.

No more details about the Bieber special were revealed.

Brit Awards 2016 – Show – London
Justin Bieber is known for hits such as Sorry and Boyfriend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances on YouTube.

He went on to top the pop charts with hits such as Sorry and Boyfriend, win a Grammy Award and tour the world.

YouTube announced a slate of new programming on Thursday, including documentaries on Colombian singer Maluma and socialite Paris Hilton.

It also said Kevin Hart: What The Fit would return for a third season next year.

