Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting their third child

3rd May 19 | Entertainment News

Lively debuted her baby bump at a film premiere in New York.

NY Premiere of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number three.

The celebrity couple announced the news at the New York premiere of Reynolds’ latest film, Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively cradled her baby bump while posing for pictures alongside Ryan Reynolds (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lively, 31, arrived on the carpet wearing a yellow dress that hugged her baby bump.

She cradled her stomach while posing for pictures alongside Reynolds, 42.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are already parents to daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez.

Blake Lively
The couple were at the premiere of Reynolds’ new film Pokemon Detective Pikachu (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles-born Lively and Canadian Reynolds met in 2010 while working on the super hero film Green Lantern.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is a live action film but sees Reynolds voicing a CGI Pikachu.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

How technology is transforming the way we pay
How technology is transforming the way we pay

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test