Alan Carr compares his marriage to ‘chicken tikka lasagne’

Alan Carr has said his marriage works surprisingly well, like “chicken tikka lasagne”

The comedian and presenter compared his relationship with partner Paul Drayton to the unusual fusion dish.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross show, he said marriage has changed the pair, but they are made for one another.

Carr said: “Things change don’t they? They do change. It’s alright. You know I love him.

“We are made for one another. It’s like chicken tikka lasagne. It shouldn’t work but it does.”

Carr also spoke about accepting his partner’s proposal, and that he hadn’t thought anyone could fall in love with him.

He said: “He’s lovely, of course I said yes. I didn’t think anyone would fall in love with camp people. He just surprised me.

“I didn’t even know. It just came out of the blue and stuff. He had a ring. He put it in the dessert.”

Carr added that his wedding was conducted by singer Adele, saying: “We did it in her back garden. How nice was that?

“She paid for it all. She is the loveliest person ever. The most magical day ever. As a treat she took us to see Celine Dion in Caesars Palace.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV on Saturday May 4 at 9.15pm.

