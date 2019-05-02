Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The Star Wars star died at his home in Texas on April 30.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere – London

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars, has died at the age of 74.

In a statement on Twitter, his family said he died on April 30 at his home in Texas.

They said: “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away.

“He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”

Mayhew, who was British, played Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Revenge Of The Sith (2005) and The Force Awakens (2005).

He is survived by his wife, Angie, and the couple’s three children.

