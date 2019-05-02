R Kelly’s lawyer says singer will win sex abuse case

Steve Greenberg is representing the singer in an upcoming court case.

R Kelly’s lawyer has said the singer will be found not guilty of sexual abuse in an upcoming court case despite claiming the public are against him.

The R&B singer faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman.

The star, best known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly, denies wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Speaking on BBC podcast The Next Episode, his lawyer Steve Greenberg said: “It (Kelly’s upcoming trial) is going to end with a dismissal or a ‘not guilty’ verdict.”

When asked by journalist Ben Zand if he felt the odds were stacked against him, Mr Greenberg said: “Well, when it comes to the evidence, I don’t know we’re necessarily the weaker side, but when it certainly comes to the public perception, we are.”

Mr Greenberg compared court to a sporting event, adding: “When you’re representing someone it’s sort of like a sporting event.

“In a sporting event and you win and you beat the better team, which you shouldn’t beat and they’ve got the better players and they’ve got the better resources – it’s a great thrill when you win.”

The lawyer also described 52-year-old Kelly as a “simple guy” in the interview.

Mr Greenberg said: “He lives in a regular condo in Trump Tower.

“He eats, as everyone knows, he eats McDonalds. He plays basketball. He sings, goes out for relaxation, he smokes cigars at a cigar bar.

“He’s a pretty simple guy.”

The Next Episode is available to listen or download on BBC Sounds now.

