Romesh Ranganathan to host Sri Lanka fundraising comedy gig

Harry Hill, Jo Brand, Rob Beckett, Katherine Ryan and Kerry Godliman will all take to the stage.

A host of comedy talent will perform at a fundraising gig to raise money for victims of the Sri Lanka terror attacks and their families.

Romesh Ranganathan and Nihal Arthanayake, who both have family ties to the region, will host A Night For Sri Lanka at Indigo at the O2 in London on May 12.

Over 250 people died in a series of blasts at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.

Tickets for this @indigoatTheO2 go on sale tomorrow at 11am. Let’s sell it out. pic.twitter.com/hJsSLUCqhW — Romesh Ranganathan (@RomeshRanga) May 2, 2019

Ranganathan explored Sri Lanka for the BBC Three series Romesh’s Return Ticket, which saw the Mock The Week star visit the country after being sent packing there by his mother.

His deadpan comedy style saw him become a panellist on the popular series A League Of Their Own at the end of 2018.

Presenter Arthanayake – better known as DJ Nihal – hosts his own show on BBC Radio 5 live.

Comedians Harry Hill, Jo Brand, Rob Beckett, Katherine Ryan and Kerry Godliman will join the duo for a night of comedy, followed by a DJ set by Martin 2 Smoove.

Nine bombers co-ordinated the attacks, which have been claimed by the Islamic State group, killing 253 people – including eight Britons – and injuring hundreds.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday May 3, with all proceeds going to the British Asian Trust.

