Taylor Swift’s video for ME! breaks another Vevo record

Taylor Swift’s music video for ME! is the fastest to reach 100 million views on Vevo.

The four-minute video, released on Friday, already smashed the platform’s record for the most views in the first 24 hours.

Her first release since 2017 album Reputation, the video eclipses records formerly set by Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Swift’s previous release Look What You Made Me Do.

ME! Out now! Made this song with @brendonurie and @iamjoellittle. Dave Meyers and I co-directed the video. And everyone knows you can’t spell awesome without DAVIDBRENDONJOEL. Oh wait… https://t.co/xFsUDfSRSJ pic.twitter.com/0FgYZqMeOP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 26, 2019

The video opens with a snake – a nod to her last release Reputation – which slithers over a cobbled street before bursting into butterflies.

Featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco and directed by Dave Meyers, Swift is seen in a variety of colourful outfits in the video.

The singer and Urie are introduced as a warring couple who own a pair of cats – with one of the felines revealed to have been adopted by Swift after meeting the kitten on set.

