Taylor Swift’s video for ME! breaks another Vevo record

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The four-minute video features Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

TIME 100 Gala 2019 – New York

Taylor Swift’s music video for ME! is the fastest to reach 100 million views on Vevo.

The four-minute video, released on Friday, already smashed the platform’s record for the most views in the first 24 hours.

Her first release since 2017 album Reputation, the video eclipses records formerly set by Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Swift’s previous release Look What You Made Me Do.

The video opens with a snake – a nod to her last release Reputation – which slithers over a cobbled street before bursting into butterflies.

Featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco and directed by Dave Meyers, Swift is seen in a variety of colourful outfits in the video.

The singer and Urie are introduced as a warring couple who own a pair of cats – with one of the felines revealed to have been adopted by Swift after meeting the kitten on set.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
How technology is transforming the way we pay

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits