Taylor Swift’s video for ME! breaks another Vevo record

Taylor Swift’s video for ME! breaks another Vevo record2nd May 19 | Entertainment News
The four-minute video features Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.
Taylor Swift’s music video for ME! is the fastest to reach 100 million views on Vevo.
The four-minute video, released on Friday, already smashed the platform’s record for the most views in the first 24 hours.
Her first release since 2017 album Reputation, the video eclipses records formerly set by Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Swift’s previous release Look What You Made Me Do.
The video opens with a snake – a nod to her last release Reputation – which slithers over a cobbled street before bursting into butterflies.
Featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco and directed by Dave Meyers, Swift is seen in a variety of colourful outfits in the video.
The singer and Urie are introduced as a warring couple who own a pair of cats – with one of the felines revealed to have been adopted by Swift after meeting the kitten on set.
