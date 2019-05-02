Phoebe Waller-Bridge to bring Fleabag show to West End

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The one-woman act served as the basis for her hit BBC Three series.

Fleabag Series 2 photocall at the BFI Southbank – London

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her one-woman show – the basis for the hit TV series Fleabag – to the West End.

The production will play at Wyndham’s Theatre between August 20 and September 14 after finishing a sold-out run Off-Broadway in New York.

The BBC Three production, starring Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman, became a huge hit but ended last month after just two series.

Waller-Bridge, 33, simply said: “Looooonddddooooonn!!”

Like the series, the stage show follows a young woman through the ups and down of sex, family and self-obsession.

It found success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe then played at the Soho Theatre in 2013 before being adapted for the small screen.

Fleabag Series 2 photocall at the BFI Southbank – London
Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Fleabag stars Andrew Scott and Fiona Shaw (Ian West/PA)

Now it returns for a limited one-month run in London.

Waller-Bridge also penned the script for the first series of cat-and-mouse BBC America thriller Killing Eve, which returns this year starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Last week the James Bond series showrunners confirmed she had been brought in to liven up the script for the forthcoming Bond 25.

Tickets go on sale at 3pm today.

