BBC radio presenter Kelly Jobanputra killed after being hit by train

Family believe the death could be ‘a tragic accident’ as they paid tribute to the ‘well-loved’ broadcaster.

BBC radio presenter Kelly Jobanputra died after being hit by a train in what has been described as a “tragic accident”.

Jobanputra, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene close to Swindon Station by British Transport Police (BTP) on Friday, April 26.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, her family described the death as an unintended tragedy.

They have said she was returning home after a shopping trip when the fatal incident occurred.

Our hearts go out to the family of Kelly Jobanputra, our gorgeous @SwindonWeb 'Mum About Town', who has tragically died aged just 39. pic.twitter.com/IJ6Rx0AL7X — Swindon2035 (@SwindonWeb) May 2, 2019

Jobanputra’s father John Stooke told the Swindon Advertiser : “We are completely and utterly bereft to lose such a vibrant, attractive, courageous and well-loved family member at such a very young age.

“Whilst the circumstances are not at all clear, this may well have been, in the end, an unintended and tragic accident.”

The family of the broadcaster and journalist have also passed on their thoughts to the driver of the train involved in the incident.

A spokesman for BTP said: “At 2:14pm on Friday, April 26, officers were called to the railway close to Swindon station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

