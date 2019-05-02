Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas marry in surprise Las Vegas ceremony

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple became engaged in October 2017.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

The British Game Of Thrones actress and American pop star were filmed tying the knot in videos shared by DJ Diplo on Instagram.

A spokeswoman for Turner confirmed they were officially married.

The marriage comes 18 months after they announced their engagement in October 2017, following more than a year together.

Sophie Turner walks down the aisle to marry Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner walks down the aisle to marry Joe Jonas (Diplo/Instagram/PA)

The couple were both in Las Vegas on Wednesday after Turner, 23, turned up to support Jonas, 29, at a performance alongside his brothers at the Billboard Music Awards.

In the video shared by Diplo, Turner and Jonas exchanged vows while an Elvis impersonator officiated proceedings before saying “I do”.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, was seen wearing a bridal veil and walking into a room, while Jonas stood near the front with his brothers.

One of Diplo’s videos was captioned “Gonna hit this wedding real quick”, while another was overwritten with “True love”.

Country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song Speechless as Turner walked down the aisle.

