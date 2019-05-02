Kylie Minogue: I won’t don hotpants for my Glastonbury performance

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

She will be performing at the festival in the legends slot.

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park – London

Kylie Minogue has said she will not resurrect her famous hotpants for her Glastonbury performance in June.

The 50-year-old singer wore the gold hotpants in the video for Spinning Around.

But the star, who will perform at Glastonbury in the Sunday afternoon “Llegends” slot, joked: “I don’t think they would have the same impact as they did in 2000.”

She told the Sun that British boyfriend Paul Solomons, creative director at GQ magazine, will be cheering her on.

“I don’t know how many people are at Glastonbury, how many faces I’ll be seeing, but the one I can promise you I’ll be looking for is his, every now and then, just to share that with him,” she added.

Kylie announced that she will also be releasing an album of greatest hits, Step Back In Time, in June.

© Press Association 2019

