Are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married?

American DJ Diplo posted a video from what appeared to be their wedding.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas appear to be married after American DJ Diplo posted a video of a wedding ceremony.

British actress Turner and pop singer Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017 after more than a year together.

They were both in Las Vegas on Wednesday after Turner, 23, turned up to support Jonas, 29, at a performance alongside his brothers at the Billboard Music Awards.

Sophie Turner appears to have tied the knot with fiance Joe Jonas (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

After the awards show, Diplo shared a live video of what appeared to be the couple tying the knot.

The couple exchanged vows while an Elvis impersonator officiated proceedings.

Both Turner and Jonas appeared to say “I do”.

Diplo posted a series of videos, one of which showed Turner, wearing a bridal veil, walking into a room while Joe was standing near the front with his brothers.

One of Diplo’s videos was captioned “Gonna hit this wedding real quick”, while another was overwritten with “True love”.

Both Turner and Jonas were tagged in the video.

Country music duo Dan + Shay were performing their hit song Speechless while Turner walked down the aisle.

Representatives for Turner and Jonas have been contacted.

