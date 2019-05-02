Jonas Brothers cheered on by their famous partners during Billboard performance

Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were spotted dancing along in the audience.

The Jonas Brothers were cheered on by their partners during an energetic performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

The chart-topping group – made up of siblings Kevin, Joe and Nick – performed their number one hit Sucker, the first single they released after reuniting in February.

The Jonas Brothers perform on stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick, who is married to Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, kicked off the performance with his song Jealous.

The couple managed to sneak in a kiss mid-song.

Joe – the fiance of Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner – joined Nick on stage for his song Cake By The Ocean before Kevin completed the trio for Sucker.

Chopra and Turner were spotted alongside Kevin’s wife Danielle dancing and singing along in the crowd, with Chopra posting a video to her Instagram story.

Sophie Turner supported her fiancee Joe Jonas at the Billboard Music Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The last time The Jonas Brothers performed together at an awards show was in 2009, before an acrimonious split in 2013.

They announced their return in February and a second single, Cool, has since followed Sucker.

Their new album, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7 and they will kick-off their comeback tour in August.

It will take in 40 cities across the US, wrapping up in October at Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Bowl.

