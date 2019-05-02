Imagine Dragons use Billboard Music Awards to condemn conversion therapy

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

Lead singer Dan Reynolds condemned the practice.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Show

Rock band Imagine Dragons called for a ban on conversion therapy as they highlighted LGBTQ issues at the Billboard Music Awards.

The US act were named top rock group at the ceremony in Las Vegas and frontman Dan Reynolds took the opportunity to condemn the use of the practice.

Conversion therapy, a pseudo-scientific practice used to change an individual’s sexual orientation, is outlawed on under-18s in 16 states, but legal in the 34 others.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Show
Dan Reynolds, second right, and Daniel Platzman, from left, Ben McKee, and Wayne Sermon, of Imagine Dragon (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Reynolds called for a total ban.

Stood beside bandmates Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee and Wayne Sermon, he said: “I just want to take this moment to say that there are 34 states that have no laws banning conversion therapy. 34.

“And on top of that 58% of our LGBTQ population live in those states. This can change but it’s going to take all of us talking to our state legislation, pushing forward laws to protect our LGBTQ youth.”

Reynolds then said people undergoing conversion therapy were much more likely to experience depression or attempt to take their own lives.

“It’s not working, it needs to change”, he said.

According to the website LGBTMap.com, states where the therapy is legal on under-18s include Texas, Florida and Arizona.

It is outlawed in states such as California, Nevada and New York.

This is not the first time Reynolds, who married wife Aja Volkman in 2011, has spoken out in support of the LGBTQ community.

He previously appeared in a documentary titled Believer, which explores how the Mormon Church treats its gay members.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How technology is transforming the way we pay

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

How technology is transforming the way we pay