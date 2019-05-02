Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner among stars on Billboard Music Awards red carpet

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

Some of music’s biggest stars gathered in Las Vegas.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were among the stars pictured on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Some of the industry’s biggest names gathered at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the annual awards show.

Swift – who arrived with at least two of her pet cats – wore a lilac, thigh-length dress with high collar and lace sleeves.

Her dress – designed by Raisa Vanessa – was teamed with matching heels.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer Ciara wore all black for the evening, donning a flowing gown with a plunging neckline.

The dress was split up the thigh and was complete with a high collar encrusted with diamonds.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Ciara turned heads at the annual awards show (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Host for the evening Kelly Clarkson was another who chose to wear black, with a floor-length sequined gown.

Clarkson, who had her blonde hair pulled back, combined the dress with rainbow-coloured strappy heels.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson added a splash of colour to her outfit in Las Vegas (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz wore a classy red gown at the ceremony.

The star – who said she wants to record a country music album – completed the look with sandals.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Chrissy Metz arrives at the Billboard Music Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

British actress Sophie Turner – best-known for starring in Game Of Thrones – accompanied her fiance Joe Jonas to the show.

She wore a floral jumpsuit complete with angular shoulder pads and exposed zipper.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner wore a floral jumpsuit to the show (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Halsey – who will perform alongside BTS at the ceremony – wore a strapless gown with a corset-like bust.

The dress had a thigh-high slit while the look was complete with strappy stilettos.

2019 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Singer Halsey arrives at the Billboard Music Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How technology is transforming the way we pay

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

How technology is transforming the way we pay