Take That to break their own O2 Arena record

2nd May 19 | Entertainment News

The Greatest Hits Live Tour sees three of the band’s members touring Europe.

Graham Norton show

Take That will break their own record for the most shows played at the O2 Arena during their latest tour.

Beginning their eight show run at the London venue on Thursday, the band’s final performance will mark 34 headline shows there – more than any other artist in the arena’s 12-year history.

The band, whose current line-up is Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, embarked on the Greatest Hits Live Tour on April 12 to mark their 30th anniversary.

Take That – originally formed as a five-piece in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange – first performed at the O2 in 2007 for the Beautiful World Tour.

Other performances at the arena included their 2015 and 2017 tours and the Brit Awards in 2011 and again in 2015.

The trio said: “Our 30th Anniversary tour is very special to us and we’re so grateful for all the love and support from our fans over the last 30 years.

“We’re incredibly proud to hold the record for the most shows at The O2, it’s a fantastic venue with a truly unique atmosphere and we’ve had some brilliant nights there!”

The UK leg of their tour will continue on to Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Bristol, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Liverpool and Cardiff.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship