Take That to break their own O2 Arena record

The Greatest Hits Live Tour sees three of the band’s members touring Europe.

Take That will break their own record for the most shows played at the O2 Arena during their latest tour.

Beginning their eight show run at the London venue on Thursday, the band’s final performance will mark 34 headline shows there – more than any other artist in the arena’s 12-year history.

The band, whose current line-up is Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, embarked on the Greatest Hits Live Tour on April 12 to mark their 30th anniversary.

3rd week of the tour… Bring it on! 🙌 #TT30 pic.twitter.com/ynjKDnGjnm — Take That (@takethat) April 29, 2019

Take That – originally formed as a five-piece in 1989 with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange – first performed at the O2 in 2007 for the Beautiful World Tour.

Other performances at the arena included their 2015 and 2017 tours and the Brit Awards in 2011 and again in 2015.

The trio said: “Our 30th Anniversary tour is very special to us and we’re so grateful for all the love and support from our fans over the last 30 years.

“We’re incredibly proud to hold the record for the most shows at The O2, it’s a fantastic venue with a truly unique atmosphere and we’ve had some brilliant nights there!”

The UK leg of their tour will continue on to Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Bristol, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Liverpool and Cardiff.

