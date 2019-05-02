Cara Delevingne: I wanted to be a taxi driver

The 26-year-old began her modelling career eight years ago before becoming a Hollywood star.

Cara Delevingne has said she didn’t dream of being a model and actress growing up – she wanted to be a taxi driver instead.

Delevingne told Marie Claire UK magazine: “I actually wanted to be a taxi driver because I thought they had the best job, being able to pick people up, talk to them and take them to where they wanted to go.

Marie Claire UK/Jean-Baptiste Mondino for Parfums Christian Dior

“They’re an integral part of life and we don’t appreciate them enough.”

Delevingne, who has spoken openly about having depression in her teenage years, was also asked what she would tell her younger self.

“That this moment won’t last forever; just hold on. Every 16-year-old needs to hear that,” she said.

“Sixteen was one of the worst years of my life, my most depressed age. I just needed to know that (a) I wasn’t alone and (b) it was just that moment.

“Moments are like a river – they keep going.”

