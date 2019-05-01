Channing Tatum shares naked shower photo after losing Jenga game to Jessie J

The Magic Mike star’s post left little to the imagination.

Channing Tatum has offered an insight into his relationship with Jessie J – by posting a picture of himself naked in the shower.

The Hollywood star, who has been dating the British singer-songwriter since last year, covers his manhood with both hands in the photo posted to his 17 million Instagram followers.

Magic Mike actor Tatum, 39, said he had been forced to post the image after losing a round of the board game Jenga to her.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” he explained using the 31-year-old singer’s birth name.

“The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…”

The couple often comment on one another’s social media posts and have been pictured in public a number of times.

Survival expert Bear Grylls posted his appreciation, sharing a crying with laughter emoji under Tatum’s snap.

