Big Bang Theory cast immortalised in cement outside Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

The show will come to an end later this month.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory continued their emotional goodbye to the long-running sitcom as they were immortalised in cement outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch became the first inductees in the tradition’s 92-year history to be honoured solely for achievements in television.

At a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, each cast member delivered an emotional message of gratitude to fans and creators of the show, which will come to an end later this month after 12 years and 279 episodes.

Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are members of the cast of TV series The Big Bang Theory (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Before placing their hands in cement and signing their names, Parsons, who plays the brilliant yet socially inept physicist Sheldon Cooper, described starring in The Big Bang Theory as an “unbelievable” experience.

After thanking friends and family in the audience, including his husband, Todd, he turned to his fellow cast members and said: “This experience would not have happened at all with any other combination.

“The chance to memorialise it like this is very fitting and very moving and it’s the most unbelievably perfect end to this experience, so thank you.”

Cuoco plays Penny in the show, which originally centred on a group of awkward scientists and their interactions with their beautiful new neighbour.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, signs his name in cement (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Cuoco said: “This is the greatest cast in the world, I feel so honoured to be up here and part of this experience. I am completely humbled.”

A visibly emotional Galecki, who plays Sheldon’s long-suffering roommate Leonard Hofstadter, had to pause during his speech as he fought back tears.

“It’s been an incredible ride, thank you all. Thank you to the fans, there is a little part of all of you in these hand prints”, he said.

Helberg, Nayyar, Bialik and Rauch echoed the sentiments of their co-stars, preserving special thanks for The Big Bang Theory’s co-creator Chuck Lorre.

Stars of The Big Bang Theory were honoured for their services to television (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Since first hitting screens in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has become one of the most successful comedies in television history.

As well as attracting millions of viewers each week, it has won seven Emmy Awards from 46 nominations, while Parsons, arguably its breakout star, has earned four Emmy wins and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Sheldon.

It was announced The Big Bang Theory would come to an end in August last year, amid reports Parsons no longer wanted to continue with the show.

Cuoco promised the final two episodes would be “incredibly touching”.

She said: “It’s unbelievably special. I think we were all a bit anxious about how to end it, it’s a big deal. It’s going to be memorable for a long time.”

The Big Bang Theory series finale will air in the US on May 16. It will be shown on E4 in the UK at a later date.

