Paddy McGuinness has operation to resolve ‘dodgy right shoulder’

The Top Gear presenter is filming the show’s 27th series.

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness has gone under the knife to resolve a “dodgy right shoulder”.

The Take Me Out star, who last year told fans he had developed arthritis aged 45, posed next to a hospital bed in an Instagram post to his 1.1 million followers.

“Finally getting my dodgy right shoulder sorted,” he wrote.

He added: “I’m having a Arthroscopic Subacromial Decompression + ACJ Resection, Arthroscopic Debridement and Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Debridement!

“Got to be worth a few points in Scrabble that?”

In a second shot the stand-up and host wears an arm sling and reassures fans their “brave little soldier” is on the mend.

The procedure involves trimming the bone from the front of the shoulder blade and is meant to allow space for the tendon to move. Many return to work within a fortnight.

McGuiness is currently filming the 27th series of Top Gear alongside Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris.

The 26th series of the BBC programme was the last with Matt LeBlanc at the wheel.

