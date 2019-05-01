Jane Hazlegrove joins Coronation Street cast

1st May 19 | Entertainment News

She will play the mother of Gemma and Paul Winter in the soap.

Jane Hazlegrove is joining the cast of Coronation Street as new character Bernie Winter.

She will play the estranged mother of soap regular Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), and will arrive on the cobbles this week.

Hazlegrove has previously appeared in Casualty as paramedic Kathleen Dixon.

The actress previously spent time in Weatherfield during the 1980s.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Coronation Street. It’s where I started my apprenticeship as a very young actor.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in”.

Bernie is a free-spirited former raver and the estranged mother of Gemma and Paul.

She will be seeking to prove herself as a parent in forthcoming storylines.

A Coronation Street spokesman said: “Like mother, like daughter. We are very pleased that the fantastic Jane Hazlegrove has agreed to join the cast as the irrepressible and impossible Gemma’s even more irrepressible and impossible mother.”

© Press Association 2019

