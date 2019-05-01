Bradley Walsh to host late night one-off special

1st May 19 | Entertainment News

TV presenter Holly Willoughby and Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan are confirmed to join Walsh.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London

Comedian and presenter Bradley Walsh is set to host a one-off entertainment special on ITV.

Bradley Walsh’s Late Night Guestlist will see famous faces join the Doctor Who actor alongside a studio audience.

TV presenter Holly Willoughby and Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan are confirmed for Walsh’s guest list, with Spice Girl Emma Bunton performing a duet with husband and fellow singer Jade Jones.

The This Morning host will join Walsh for the show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
This Morning host Holly Willoughby will join Walsh for the show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The show will come from Hungry Bear Media, the makers of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, which saw the father and son duo embark on a road trip in an ITV series earlier this year.

Walsh, who has hosted game show The Chase since 2009, began his role as a companion to new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker in the most recent series of Doctor Who.

Walsh said: “I’m so excited to be filming this TV special.

“On my guestlist are going to be some big stars, with some fantastic music, funny games and at the heart of it, the great British public, who will hopefully get to win some truly amazing prizes.”

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear Media, said: “We are really excited to be teaming up with Brad again.

“After the huge success of ‘Breaking Dad’ on ITV, we are going to emulate that with this brilliant entertainment show.

“You will see Brad at his very best, entertaining huge A-list stars and the audience, both at home and in the studio.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed