Stormzy reveals moment he was starstruck over Chris Martin meeting

The grime artist also talked about his forthcoming Glastonbury headline set this summer.

Stormzy has said that meeting Chris Martin two years ago was a real “pinch myself” moment in his career.

The grime artist revealed he was starstruck when coming face to face with the Coldplay frontman following his Glastonbury Festival performance on the Other Stage in 2017.

Stormzy, 25, told BBC Breakfast: “When I came off the stage I was talking with loads of my friends, and I could see someone walking in the distance, and I’m thinking, OK whatever.

Stormzy had an ‘inspirational’ talk with Chris Martin at Glastonbury (Matt Crossick/PA)

“And the person was getting closer, and it was Chris Martin. I’m looking around… but he’s walking towards me.

“We had a wicked, wicked conversation, a very inspirational conversation.

“That was a moment where it was like, woah, you’re Chris Martin!”

The Blinded By Your Grace rapper added: “He watched the whole (show), and he had very kind words for me. And Chris is someone I hugely admire.

“Chris Martin… that’s a different level of G.”

The rapper, who has just released his new single Vossi Bop – his first in around two years – will headline the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

He said, of the headline stint: “I keep saying it’s going to be the most nerve-wracking thing, the biggest stage I’ve ever been on, the biggest opportunity of my life, and the biggest thing I’m going to do in my career, so far.

“But it’s also like, another show in the park so those two extremes, it’s like me being super ready for it and knowing this is what I do, and also this is the Glastonbury headliner.”

He added: “As soon as I heard the news, I said I’ve got to make this the most incredible thing I’ve ever done in my life, that day when I step on stage, I’ve got to give the most energy, the biggest performance.”

