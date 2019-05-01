Stars of The Big Bang Theory film final scene of long-running sitcom

The last-ever episode will air later this month.

Stars of The Big Bang Theory have filmed the final scene of the long-running sitcom.

The scientific comedy, with a cast including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, will come to an end later this month after 12 years and 279 episodes.

Fans queued up at the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, California, on Tuesday to try to score tickets for the final taping and those lucky enough to squeeze into soundstage 25 got to see the last scene.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Galecki, who has played experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter since season one in 2007, tearfully addressed the audience before filming wrapped.

Shortly afterwards, Galecki marked the end with a post on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of him on set, he wrote: “Leonard Hofstadter, PhD.”

Galecki’s co-star, Mayim Bialik, who portrays Amy Farrah Fowler, shared a picture of the show’s logo on an old TV, adding the caption: “Goodnight from stage 25.”

Earlier, their fellow cast members had also taken to social media to commemorate the show’s ending.

Parsons, who plays the highly intelligent yet socially inept physicist Sheldon Cooper, shared a picture of the front door of his fictional apartment, where much of The Big Bang Theory took place.

He wrote: “Knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made.

“And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been.

“But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Rajesh Koothrappali, wrote a lengthy message on Instagram thanking fans for their support.

He signed off by writing: “In love and gratitude.”

The Big Bang Theory also stars Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg and Kevin Sussman.

The Big Bang Theory series finale will air in the US on May 16. It will be shown on E4 in the UK at a later date.

