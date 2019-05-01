Mark Ronson feels like awards success ‘didn’t happen’

The DJ and songwriter enjoyed huge success in 2019.

Oscar-winning producer Mark Ronson has said he feels like his successful awards season “didn’t happen”.

Ronson won the Academy Award for best original song following years of work in Los Angeles and has revealed he has “no life”.

The DJ and songwriter said he felt dissociated from celebrations early in 2019, when he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a Grammy.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with singer Jessie Ware, Ronson said he never expected such success.

The producer has said he and Lady Gaga, who sang the Oscar-winning track Shallow, became “’like siblings” during their time working together.

Ronson said: “The awards season was incredible and it was completely surreal.

“Even to the point where like I have a tiny bit of dissociative thing. I feels like it didn’t happen.

The success in the 2019 awards season came after moving to LA, despite his preference for London or New York, to be at the heart of the music industry.

He said: “I have no life. I moved to Los Angeles because all my work was there.

“It’s not maybe my favourite place to live, but I’ll just work really hard, put my head down for three or four years.

“Now I’m at the tail-end of that and trying to figure out if I want to stay there.”

Ronson also revealed that his relationship with Lady Gaga, although close, also became heated.

He said: “She was barking, and I was like ‘hey, listen, I’m the one keeping everyone at bay for you, don’t put me with the parasites’.

“We spent five months in pretty close quarters and got close, like sibling close.”

The full interview with Ronson is available on the Table Manners podcast.

© Press Association 2019