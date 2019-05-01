Taylor Swift and Madonna to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B leads the way in nominations with 21.

Taylor Swift and Madonnna will be among the performers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The pop super stars are both kicking off new eras in their respective careers and will treat fans to live performances of their latest hits.

Swift is set to open the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with her single Me! with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco while Madonna will team up with Colombian singer Maluma on their tune Medellin.

Brendon and I shot our @Spotify vertical video at rehearsals in Vegas to give you a sneak peak of our @BBMAs performance 😀https://t.co/kV2fKymzXW pic.twitter.com/lXH6bTjU50 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 1, 2019

Both songs tease each star’s upcoming album. The annual awards show is hosted by Kelly Clarkson for a second year running.

Also among the performers are K-pop band BTS, The Jonas Brothers and Mariah Carey, who will receive the Icon Award.

Rapper Cardi B leads the way in nominations, with 21, narrowly missing out on a record set by Drake and The Chainsmokers in 2017, who each had 22.

She will contend for top artist, top female artist and top rap artist.

Drake is in the mix again this year with 17 nominations, alongside Post Malone. Travis Scott is up for 12 awards while late rapper XXXTentacion is up for 10.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

