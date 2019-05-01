Clarkson, Hammond and May set for multimillion-pound windfall, records show

1st May 19 | Entertainment News

The trio present Amazon’s The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour Series 3 – London

Car show presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are in line for a multimillion-pound windfall, according to financial records.

The trio, who presented the BBC’s Top Gear before moving to Amazon to front The Grand Tour, were directors of Chump Holdings Ltd, alongside their executive producer Andy Wilman.

The Grand Tour
Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May are set for a financial windfall, according to financial records (Ian West/PA)

The company was wound up last month with an estimated surplus of £28,927,645 after all debts had been paid, according to Companies House records.

Chump Holdings was set up in October 2015, shortly after Clarkson, 59, Hammond, 49, and May, 56, announced they had struck a deal with Amazon to make a new car show.

The trio, alongside Wilman, were responsible for the huge success of Top Gear, which grew from humble beginnings in 2002 into a global behemoth attracting hundreds of millions of viewers.

Following Clarkson’s “fracas” with a Top Gear producer in 2015, the BBC decided against renewing his contract and his two co-hosts later followed him out the door.

They have presented The Grand Tour since November 2016.

© Press Association 2019

