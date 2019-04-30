Barack Obama: John Singleton opened doors for filmmakers of colour

The former US president paid tribute to the late director.

Barack Obama has said director John Singleton “opened doors for filmmakers of colour” with movies such as his acclaimed crime drama Boyz N The Hood.

Singleton, 51, died on Monday almost two weeks after suffering a stroke.

Former US president Mr Obama, 57, said his work had provided a “loving” and “searing” look into the lives of young, black inner-city men and women.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening, he said: “Condolences to the family of John Singleton.

“His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth.

“He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored.”

Singleton is best known for helming the 1991 feature Boyz N The Hood, for which he earned a best director nomination at the Academy Awards.

John Singleton died on Monday after suffering a stroke (AP)

Director Spike Lee, actor and singer Jamie Foxx and actress Regina King were among those also paying tribute to Singleton.

On Tuesday morning, fans gathered at 6915 Hollywood Boulevard to see a wreath of flowers placed on Singleton’s Walk Of Fame star, which was unveiled in August 2003.

A note from the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce, the body which oversees the Walk Of Fame, said: “John, gone too soon. You opened so many doors for young filmmakers. RIP.”

