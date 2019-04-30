Justin Bieber teases collaboration with Ed Sheeran

30th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The pair last teamed up on the hit song Love Yourself in 2015.

V Festival 2016 Day One – Chelmsford

Justin Bieber has posted a photo with Ed Sheeran to his Twitter account – a possible hint that new music with the UK star might be on its way.

Bieber, 25, posted two pictures of himself and Sheeran in colourful shirts standing in front of green screens.

The pair previously teamed up on the hit song Love Yourself in 2015, with 28-year-old Sheeran penning the track with Benny Blanco.

Bieber simply captioned the images “10” and his manager Scooter Braun also retweeted the post.

Some fans suggested the screens looked like those used to create computer-generated imagery for music videos.

Bieber announced that a new album was in the works during a surprise appearance at Coachella festival where he appeared with Ariana Grande.

The Sound Of The Next Generation
Ed Sheeran penned Bieber’s song Love Yourself (Greg Allen/PA)

After dueting with the Thank U, Next singer, Bieber told fans his fifth album was “coming soon”.

His last music came in March 2018 when he collaborated with DJ Khaled on the track No Brainer.

