Hollywood Walk Of Fame tribute to director John Singleton

He died at the age of 51.

Flowers were placed on the Walk Of Fame star dedicated to John Singleton, as Hollywood mourns the Oscar-nominated director.

Singleton, 51, died on Monday almost two weeks after suffering a stroke. He is best known for helming 1991 crime drama Boyz N The Hood, for which he earned a best director nomination at the Academy Awards.

On Tuesday, fans gathered at 6915 Hollywood Boulevard to see a wreath of flowers placed on his Walk Of Fame star, which was unveiled in August 2003.

Flowers have been placed on the Walk Of Fame star dedicated to #JohnSingleton as Hollywood mourns the acclaimed director pic.twitter.com/VjUro3v9WN — Keiran Southern (@KeiranSouthern) April 30, 2019

A note from the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce, the body which oversees the Walk Of Fame, said: “John, gone too soon. You opened so many doors for young filmmakers. RIP.”

Following news of his death, Singleton was hailed as a trailblazing filmmaker who championed black characters on screen.

Critically acclaimed Boyz N The Hood, with a cast including Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr and Regina King, was set in South Central Los Angeles and is praised for providing an authentic look at the lives of young black men and women in the US.

Director John Singleton, who has died aged 51, was honoured on the Walk Of Fame in 2003 (Nick Ut/AP)

Singleton also directed Shaft (2000), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), and Four Brothers (2005).

Following his death, tributes were paid from across the entertainment industry.

Spike Lee posted a message on Instagram saying the pair had been close for years, “cheering each other on in this industry that is not set up for us to win”.

“I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton,” he wrote.

“We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me ‘I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker’, When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away. It Was No Surprise.

“With His Passion, His Heart, The Way He Talked About His Love For Cinema And Black Folks I Could See John Would Make It Happen, And He Did.

“From Day One, We Have Remained Close Over The Decades, Cheering Each Other On In This Industry That Is Not Set Up For Us To Win.

“John Singleton’s Films Will Live On Forever.

“Blessings And Prayers For His Family. May John Rest In Power. Amen.”

Get Out director Jordan Peele said Singleton – who became the first African-American and the youngest person ever to be nominated for the best director Oscar for Boyz N The Hood – was an “inspiration”.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Actress King shared a picture on Instagram of herself with Singleton.

“Rest In Power, my friend,” she wrote.

© Press Association 2019