Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix projects revealed

30th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The former president has promised the programmes will be entertaining and educational.

Obamas-Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama have unveiled a slate of projects in development for Netflix, a year after the former president and first lady signed a deal with the streaming platform.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, has announced a total of seven films and series that Barack Obama said will entertain but also “educate, connect and inspire us all”.

Higher Ground is producing a feature film on Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.

Michelle Obama book tour
Michelle Obama (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It is also planning an adaptation of The New York Times Overlooked obituary column, about deaths unreported by the paper.

Netflix and the Obamas acquired the Sundance Film Festival documentary American Factory, about a Chinese-owned factory in post-industrial Ohio.

And the company’s Bloom is an upstairs-downstairs drama set in post-Second World War New York.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

How technology is transforming the way we pay

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits