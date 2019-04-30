Taylor Swift shares moment she met Benjamin Button â€“ her new cat

The singer was introduced to the feline on the set for her new music video.

Taylor Swift has shared the moment she apparently met her new kitten Benjamin Button – on the set of her latest music video.

The feline made its debut in the video for ME!, with Swift later confirming the new arrival belonged to her in a Twitter post.

In a behind the scenes video released on Tuesday, titled The Story of Benjamin Button, the singer is on set with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco when she says she can hear “purring”.

Wearing a large pink gown, the Reputation star is handed the kitten and is seen cooing over him, before asking the animal handler: “Can I have him?”

After finding out he is available for adoption, Swift is seen showing the animal to people on set, including her dad.

Wearing a different pink outfit, Swift tells Urie: “Whenever I watch the video, I’ll just be like that’s the first time I saw him.”

The new arrival joins Swift’s other two cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, named after characters from the TV series Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order.

