Sonic The Hedgehog fans hope Jim Carrey’s Dr Robotnik can save film

Jim Carrey’s take on the unhinged Dr Robotnik in the Sonic The Hedgehog film may redeem the feature, fans have said.

The first trailer for the live-action version of the 90s video game shows Carrey, 57, as the nefarious scientist, known for his moustache and rotund physique.

Sheriff Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden, partners with Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, to battle Dr Robotnik.

Fans were split over whether the film would be a success with some critical of how the famous blue hedgehog has been animated.

But most thought Carrey could save the movie.

jim carrey as robotnik is the only good choice the sonic movie has ever and will ever make and that’s the tea — elaine @carol corps 🌟 (@slothtier) April 30, 2019

I will say this, Jim Carrey will probably be the only fun part of this movie. — Mujhtuba (@Dr_MUJU) April 30, 2019

Others appeared confused by the trailer’s use of the song Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio featuring Notorious BIG.

I just don't get why Gangster's Paradise is the background track. LMAO… Jim Carrey is the only reason I might ever watch this monstrosity. — CLG Lazarus (@RisenLazarus) April 30, 2019

In the trailer, the Pentagon announces its intention to track down a mysterious force which has shut down power across the north-west of the US.

It enlists the help of the eccentric Dr Robotnik to track down the creature behind this.

The highly-anticipated trailer comes hours after a first image of Carrey as Dr Robotnik was leaked online.

Fans suggested the film would explain how Dr Robotnik became Sonic’s nemesis and follow how he transformed into the mad scientist dubbed Dr Eggman featured in the game series.

Fans of the game series were delighted by Carrey’s casting.

JIM CARREY AS DR EGGMAN IS MORE THAN I COULD ASK FOR OMG https://t.co/cXMCzVw9FY — K△N 🔜 colossalcon (@kanstelar) April 30, 2019

Hey, at least Jim Carrey seems to do what he's known for, so maybe that movie won't be that bad. Maybe. — Lucas Rivarola (@Lucasjrivarola) April 30, 2019

i am actually very genuinely upset about sonic. it’s almost even more upsetting seeing how good jim carrey looks and how he fits the role. how many people animated and designed this horrid design of sonic and allowed this? — max (@theMaximation) April 30, 2019

I feel like the #SonicMovie trailers' whole "we're going full 1990s attitude so hard we actually hired 1990s era Jim Carrey to be in it" is evidence of an important self-awareness that could actually make the movie work, but I might be giving it too much credit. — Stephen (Dirk) Libbey (@childe_dirk) April 30, 2019

“Whatever this creature is, our job is to secure it, neutralise it and see what makes it tick,” says a crazed-looking Carrey.

The film is due for release in November.

