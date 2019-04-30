Sonic The Hedgehog fans hope Jim Carrey’s Dr Robotnik can save film

Sonic The Hedgehog fans hope Jim Carrey’s Dr Robotnik can save film30th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
The film is due for release in November.
Jim Carrey’s take on the unhinged Dr Robotnik in the Sonic The Hedgehog film may redeem the feature, fans have said.
The first trailer for the live-action version of the 90s video game shows Carrey, 57, as the nefarious scientist, known for his moustache and rotund physique.
Sheriff Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden, partners with Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, to battle Dr Robotnik.
Fans were split over whether the film would be a success with some critical of how the famous blue hedgehog has been animated.
But most thought Carrey could save the movie.
Others appeared confused by the trailer’s use of the song Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio featuring Notorious BIG.
In the trailer, the Pentagon announces its intention to track down a mysterious force which has shut down power across the north-west of the US.
It enlists the help of the eccentric Dr Robotnik to track down the creature behind this.
The highly-anticipated trailer comes hours after a first image of Carrey as Dr Robotnik was leaked online.
Fans suggested the film would explain how Dr Robotnik became Sonic’s nemesis and follow how he transformed into the mad scientist dubbed Dr Eggman featured in the game series.
Fans of the game series were delighted by Carrey’s casting.
“Whatever this creature is, our job is to secure it, neutralise it and see what makes it tick,” says a crazed-looking Carrey.
