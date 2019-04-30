Faye Brookes announces departure from Coronation Street

30th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Her exit comes after the death of her on-screen partner Rana, played by Bhavna Limbachia.

Faye Brookes

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes has said she is leaving the soap for “pastures new”.

The actress has appeared in the soap since 2015 as Kate Connor, who is best known for her relationship with Rana Habeeb, played by Bhavna Limbachia.

The couple were fondly dubbed “Kana” by fans, although Rana was killed off on their wedding day in March.

Brookes tweeted: “Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it’s time for me to explore new opportunities.”

She added: “I’ve loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I’m off to pastures new. #kana #corrie.”

Viewers were left devastated over the episode in which Rana was killed off in a factory collapse shortly before she was set to tie the knot with Kate.

Brookes’ departure from the soap comes after Limbachia, who played the programme’s first ever gay Muslim character, announced in January that she would be leaving the show.

Tristan Gemmill also revealed at the weekend that he is leaving Coronation Street after four years playing Robert Preston.

Brookes, 31, has previously starred in theatre productions of shows including Grease and Legally Blonde.

© Press Association 2019

