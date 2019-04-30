Claire Foy and Matt Smith to reunite as couple on stage

They played the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in lavish TV drama The Crown.

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting to play a couple once again.

They were a hit as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh for two series of the lavish Netflix period drama.

They will return, but this time on stage and as a “conflicted couple who wrestle with huge contemporary dilemmas surrounding the responsibility of bringing new life into an increasingly precarious world”, in the play Lungs at The Old Vic.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith will appear at The Old Vic (Yui Mok/PA)

The play, by Duncan Macmillan, is described as a “hilarious emotional rollercoaster”.

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus, who will be directing the production, said: “Hot on the heels of the Extinction Rebellion consciousness-raising demonstrations, there’s an extremely limited run of Duncan Macmillan’s dazzlingly vibrant and profound two-hander, Lungs.”

The play billing says: “The ice caps are melting, there’s overpopulation, political unrest – everything’s going to hell in a handcart.

“Why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?”

Dates for The Old Vic production are yet to be announced.

Foy and Smith, who will be making their debuts at The Old Vic, played the Queen and duke in The Crown for two series and have remained friends.

Foy won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies are taking over the roles in the next instalment of the royal drama.

The Old Vic, in London, previously announced a new play on the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.

A Very Expensive Poison, a play by Lucy Prebble based on the Luke Harding book, previews in August.

© Press Association 2019