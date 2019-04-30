Daniel Radcliffe returning to the stage in Samuel Beckett double bill

He will star alongside Alan Cumming in Endgame and Rough For Theatre II.

Daniel Radcliffe has signed up to return to the stage in a double bill of Samuel Beckett plays.

He will star alongside Alan Cumming in Beckett’s macabre comedy Endgame and his rarely-seen short play, Rough For Theatre II.

Cumming plays Hamm, an old, blind tyrant confined to a wheelchair, who is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov (Radcliffe) in Endgame.

Directed by Richard Jones, the Old Vic production previews from January 27 next year.

Harry Potter star Radcliffe previously appeared at The Old Vic in Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead in 2017.

Other productions include the return of Jack Thorne’s version of A Christmas Carol and a musical adaptation of the 1983 film Local Hero, with music and lyrics by Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler.

Commissions for 2019 also include a new play, by Paul Unwin, chronicling the birth of the NHS.

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus said: “One of the things I love about theatre is its almost complete disinterest in trivialities.

“It feeds off – and feeds back – life’s most titanic ideas and emotions. Our next batch of shows at The Old Vic is no exception.”

The Old Vic also announced two new initiatives, an online loyalty scheme, OV Extra, to give audiences “discounts, insights and invites” for just £5 a month, and Matinee Idols, a social initiative for those aged over 60.

