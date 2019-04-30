Maisie Williams’ flatmate says it’s impossible to avoid Game Of Thrones spoilers

‘You all think it’s hard avoiding Game of Thrones spoilers? Try living with Arya.’

Maisie Williams’s flatmate has explained how difficult it is to avoid Game Of Thrones spoilers when living with one of the show’s main characters.

The actress, who plays Arya Stark in the drama, apparently doesn’t make it easy for her flatmate Bill Milner, who is also an actor, to come to the show with fresh eyes.

Milner tweeted: “You all think it’s hard avoiding Game Of Thrones spoilers? Try living with Arya. I’m dodging them in my own goddamn kitchen.”

The tweet reached more than 55,000 likes, and made other fans of the show realise that they could have a much worse time of avoiding Game Of Thrones plot-lines.

I can see how that would be a problem, LOL. especially when the script is literally sitting right in front of you, and you can hear her practicing her lines in the next room over. — Donnie Buie (@DonnieBuie) April 29, 2019

Pls tell me she just pops up everytime he skips a chore going "wash up or I'll tell u who dies next". Please. https://t.co/R4B6xHxBls — Claire Richardson (@captaincaenea) April 29, 2019

Williams’ character is the third child of Eddard Stark, formerly the Lord of Winterfell.

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

The hit HBO drama is in its eighth – and final – series, with its last instalment to hit screens on May 19.

