Maisie Williams’ flatmate says it’s impossible to avoid Game Of Thrones spoilers

Maisie Williams’ flatmate says it’s impossible to avoid Game Of Thrones spoilers30th Apr 19 | Entertainment News
‘You all think it’s hard avoiding Game of Thrones spoilers? Try living with Arya.’
Maisie Williams’s flatmate has explained how difficult it is to avoid Game Of Thrones spoilers when living with one of the show’s main characters.
The actress, who plays Arya Stark in the drama, apparently doesn’t make it easy for her flatmate Bill Milner, who is also an actor, to come to the show with fresh eyes.
Milner tweeted: “You all think it’s hard avoiding Game Of Thrones spoilers? Try living with Arya. I’m dodging them in my own goddamn kitchen.”
The tweet reached more than 55,000 likes, and made other fans of the show realise that they could have a much worse time of avoiding Game Of Thrones plot-lines.
Williams’ character is the third child of Eddard Stark, formerly the Lord of Winterfell.
Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.
The hit HBO drama is in its eighth – and final – series, with its last instalment to hit screens on May 19.
© Press Association 2019