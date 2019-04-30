Shortlist announced for British Soap Awards 2019

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Doctors will be battling it out at the 21st awards ceremony.

Britain’s best-loved soaps are set to go head to head at this year’s British Soap Awards.

Coronation Street were big winners at the 20th anniversary in 2018, taking home the award for Best British Soap.

The long-running ITV show prepares to go up against EastEnders, Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Doctors again at this year’s ceremony, held in June.

Here is the full list of nominations.

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Actor

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Danny Dyer is nominated for a gong (Ian West/PA)

Best Actress

Alison King (Carla Connor, Coronation Street)

Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)

Stephanie Davis (Sinead Shelby, Hollyoaks)

Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Villain of the Year

Greg Wood (Rick Neelan, Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers (Daniel Granger, Doctors)

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)

Claire King (Kim Tate, Emmerdale)

Nathan Sussex (Buster Smith, Hollyoaks)

Claire King is nominated for best villain (Ian West/PA)

Best Comedy Performance

Patti Clare (Mary Cole, Coronation Street)

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, EastEnders)

Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale)

Jessamy Stoddart (Liberty Savage, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker, Coronation Street)

Bethan Moore (Izzie Torres, Doctors)

Ricky Champ (Stuart Highway, EastEnders)

James Moore (Ryan Stocks, Emmerdale)

Talia Grant (Brooke Hathaway, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

The Impact of Aidan’s Suicide (Coronation Street)

Daniel and Zara’s Breakup (Doctors)

Knife Crime (EastEnders)

Charity’s Abuse (Emmerdale)

Footballer Abuse (Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode

Aidan’s Suicide and the Aftermath (Coronation Street)

And the Beat Goes On… (Doctors)

Consent (EastEnders)

Chas & Paddy Say Goodbye to Baby Grace (Emmerdale)

Where Do I Belong? (Hollyoaks)

Best Male Dramatic Performance

Rob Mallard (Daniel Osborne, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)

Zack Morris (Keegan Baker, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Adam Woodward (Brody Hudson, Hollyoaks)

Zack Morris has earned two nominations for his portrayal of Keegan Baker (Ian West/PA)

Best Female Dramatic Performance

Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street)

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle, Emmerdale)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership

Simon Gregson & Kate Ford (Steve & Tracy McDonald, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane & Adrian Lewis-Morgan (Al Haskey & Jimmi Clay, Doctors)

Roger Griffiths & Kara-Leah Fernandes (Mitch & Bailey Baker, EastEnders)

Lucy Pargeter & Dominic Brunt (Chas Dingle & Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Nick Pickard & Alex Fletcher (Tony & Diane Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Best Young Actor

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow, Coronation Street)

Oliver Falconer (Joe Granger-Carmichael, Doctors)

Kara-Leah Fernandes (Bailey Baker, EastEnders)

Joe Warren-Plant (Jacob Gallagher, Emmerdale)

Lacey Findlow (Dee Dee Hutchinson, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

Gail’s Monologue (Coronation Street)

The Crash (Doctors)

Shakil’s Funeral (EastEnders)

Cain’s Confession (Emmerdale)

Brody Confronts His Abuser, Buster (Hollyoaks)

