EastEnders recognised in British Soap Award nominations for knife crime special

30th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The soap is up for Best Storyline and Scene of the Year.

EastEnders funeral of Shakil Kazemi

EastEnders has been recognised for its knife crime special in the nominations list for the 21st British Soap Awards.

Schoolboy Shakil Kazemi (Shaheen Jafargholi) was stabbed to death by a gang in May during a storyline for the BBC soap.

An episode featuring his funeral concluded with the real-life families of knife crime victims standing round Shakil’s coffin, holding photographs of their loved ones.

Shakil Kazemi (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)
The storyline with Shakil has been recognised with two British Soap Award nominations (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

The long-running soap is nominated for Best Storyline with Knife Crime and Scene of the Year with Shakil’s Funeral.

Last year’s Scene of the Year was a joint win, with Doctors’ Bollywood Proposal taking home the award alongside Lauren and Abi’s Rooftop Fall in EastEnders.

Zack Morris is up for Best Actor for his portrayal of Keegan Baker, who was also stabbed during the attack by a local gang in upsetting scenes.

He is nominated alongside fellow EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, and Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd, who took home the gong last year.

Coronation Street will hope to retain the title of Best British Soap when it goes up against Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The ceremony, hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, will see 15 awards handed out, voted for either by the public or a panel of expert judges.

The Outstanding Achievement Award and the Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.

The British Soap Awards will be held at The Lowry Theatre in Salford, Manchester, on June 1.

