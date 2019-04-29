Lily Collins brings the glamour at Tolkien premiere

29th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The actress plays JRR Tolkien’s muse and future wife in the film.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins stole the show at the premiere of Tolkien in London.

The actress, 30, made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the Curzon Mayfair in a stunning white dress, covered with a delicate floral pattern.

The gown was strapless and floor-length, with a shorter, puffball skirt that finished above the knee and featured a gold bow at the waist.

Lily Collins at the Tolkien UK premiere
Lily Collins (PA)

Collins wore her long hair off her face, with sparkling hoop earrings to complete the look.

Lily Collins at the Tolkien premiere
Lily Collins (PA)

The actress was joined by actors including Nicholas Hoult and Genevieve O’Reilly, who also star in the biopic about author JRR Tolkien.

Nicholas Hoult on the red carpet
Nicholas Hoult (PA)

Hoult was smart in a striped suit, while O’Reilly stood out in a bold pink and black number.

Genevieve O’Reilly at the Tolkien premiere
Genevieve O’Reilly (PA)

Tolkien is due to be released in the UK on May 3.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
How technology is transforming the way we pay

How technology is transforming the way we pay
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed