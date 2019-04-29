Director John Singleton dies aged 51

29th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

The director of Boyz In The Hood, Poetic Justice and other films has been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital.

John Singleton

Filmmaker John Singleton, who debuted with the Oscar-nominated Boyz N The Hood and continued making movies that probed the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died aged 51.

Singleton’s family said on Monday that he died after being taken off life support, about two weeks after the director suffered a major stroke.

Boyz N The Hood was based on Singleton’s upbringing and shot in his old neighbourhood.

It starred Cuba Gooding Jr as a rebellious teen whose single mother sends him to live with his father in South Central Los Angeles.

Singleton became the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination, and the youngest to do so, and also received a screenplay nomination.

His other films included Poetic Justice, Rosewood and Shaft.

