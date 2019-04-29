Stormzy and Taylor Swift battle it out for number one single

Pink is on course to score another number one album with Hurts 2B Human.

Stormzy and Taylor Swift are battling it out for the number one spot on the singles chart this week.

Rapper Stormzy is currently in the lead with his new single Vossi Bop, although he is only 530 sales ahead of Swift’s track Me, featuring Panic! at the Disco star Brendon Urie.

Vossi Bop has the most streams of the week so far, with more than four million listens since Friday, the Official Charts Company said.

However, pop star Swift’s song has a lead of 5,300 on digital downloads, and on Friday the music video broke the YouTube record for most video views in 24 hours for both solo artists and female artists.

If grime artist and Glastonbury headliner Stormzy manages to take the top spot, it will be his first number one single.

Rapper Lil Nas X is currently in line to end the week at number three with his breakthrough single Old Town Road, ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved at number four and Piece Of Your Heart by Meduza featuring Goodboys in fifth place.

Elsewhere on the singles chart, the RSPB are close to breaking the top 10 with Let Nature Sing, a single comprised entirely of birdsong.

The song, which is currently at number 11, has been released by the charity to raise awareness of the recent drop in UK wildlife numbers.

The day is finally here…our single of pure bird song is available for download! We need help to make sure nature's music doesn't stop, can you show your support for wildlife in the UK and keep nature singing? Download #LetNatureSing here: https://t.co/x6mW9gBrqY 🐦🎼🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/I2Ej1sm6gt — RSPB (@Natures_Voice) April 26, 2019

Over on the album chart, singer-songwriter Pink is on course to land her third number one album in the UK.

Her new record Hurts 2B Human is leading the pack and is 12,000 combined sales ahead of the current number two The Balance by Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Pink’s album has the most CD and digital sales so far this week and, if it tops the charts, it will follow her previous number ones Funhouse (2008) and Beautiful Trauma (2017).

Marina, formerly Maria and the Diamonds, is new in at number three with her latest album Love + Fear, ahead of last week’s chart-topper Billie Eilish, whose debut record When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is down to number four.

Bear’s Den’s new album So That You Might Hear Me is another new entry at number five, while The Cranberries’ final record – featuring vocals from the late Dolores O’Riordan – is set to end the week at number six.

© Press Association 2019