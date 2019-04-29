Avengers: Endgame demolishes UK and Ireland box office record

The new Marvel blockbuster has taken more than £40 million so far.

Avengers: Endgame has set a new record for the biggest box office opening in UK and Irish cinemas.

The latest Marvel blockbuster took an estimated £43.4 million across the four days from Thursday to Sunday, according to the movie’s distributors Disney.

This was enough to overtake the previous record of £41.3 million, set in 2015 by the James Bond film Spectre – although this had a seven-day opening rather than Endgame’s four.

Endgame has also set a new record in the UK and Ireland for the highest box office for a single day, amassing £12.2 million on Saturday alone.

(PA Graphics)

The film has already broken global records by becoming the first release to take more than 1 billion US dollars on its opening weekend.

Figures for Endgame’s debut are still being finalised but are already big enough to ensure the movie’s place in cinema history.

By comparison, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War took £29.4 million on its opening in the UK and Ireland, £14 million below Endgame’s total.

Infinity War went on to become the biggest film of last year – and Endgame seems certain to take the same honour in 2019.

© Press Association 2019