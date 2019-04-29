Jonas Brothers to play first UK show in 10 years

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin announced earlier this year that they were reuniting.

The Jonas Brothers are returning to London for their first UK show in a nearly a decade.

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin were announced in the first wave of acts set to play Capital’s Summertime Ball in June.

The pop trio thrilled fans when they released Sucker – their first record in nearly seven years – in February, and it went straight to the top of the US charts.

Their comeback album, Happiness Begins, is due to be released on June 7, the day before they take to the stage at Wembley.

Capital’s Roman Kemp announced the news on the Breakfast Show on Monday, with Mark Ronson, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Ellie Goulding, Khalid and Halsey also due to play the annual music event.

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 8 will go on sale on Thursday.

