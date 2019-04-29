I’m fine, says Susanna Reid after split from boyfriend

29th Apr 19 | Entertainment News

Co-host Piers Morgan quizzed her on the ITV show about the break-up with Steve Parish.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Susanna Reid has confirmed her split from boyfriend Steve Parish, telling viewers: “I’m fine”.

The 48-year-old Good Morning Britain host was first spotted with the Crystal Palace FC chairman in November last year after saying she was “back in the game”.

Co-host Piers Morgan, 54, quizzed her about the end of the relationship on the ITV show on Monday morning after he returned from his Easter break.

“I’m back”, he said. “Anything changed in the dynamic of my co-workers?

“Are you single again? You are, aren’t you? You OK?”

Reid replied: “Let’s not dwell. I’m fine, we’re fine.

Steve Parish and Susanna Reid
Steve Parish and Susanna Reid (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday.”

Reid was previously in a 16-year relationship with Dominic Cotton, the father of her three children.

And she has said: “I don’t want to be married … I think the focus should be on the relationship.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre