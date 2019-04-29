I’m fine, says Susanna Reid after split from boyfriend

Co-host Piers Morgan quizzed her on the ITV show about the break-up with Steve Parish.

Susanna Reid has confirmed her split from boyfriend Steve Parish, telling viewers: “I’m fine”.

The 48-year-old Good Morning Britain host was first spotted with the Crystal Palace FC chairman in November last year after saying she was “back in the game”.

Co-host Piers Morgan, 54, quizzed her about the end of the relationship on the ITV show on Monday morning after he returned from his Easter break.

“I’m back”, he said. “Anything changed in the dynamic of my co-workers?

“Are you single again? You are, aren’t you? You OK?”

Reid replied: “Let’s not dwell. I’m fine, we’re fine.

Steve Parish and Susanna Reid (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday.”

Reid was previously in a 16-year relationship with Dominic Cotton, the father of her three children.

And she has said: “I don’t want to be married … I think the focus should be on the relationship.”

