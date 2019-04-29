Jeff Bridges: People must take action on climate change if governments do not

The Big Lebowski star has done a new advert for Amstel beer.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has said citizens of the world need to “take action” on environmental issues instead of waiting for politicians to legislate.

“As far as climate change goes I don’t think we can wait for those guys to realise what the scientists are saying and take action, I think we as citizens have to take action and get our representatives to represent us,” he said.

What that action looks like will depend on people’s own preferences and abilities, he stressed, but “making that 10 buck contribution… [which] scratches your guilt itch” is unlikely to be enough.

“It’s gonna take more than that, something that fits into our lives naturally and something we can keep doing until the job gets done,” he said.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who has led and inspired schoolchildren to strike over inaction on climate change, was particularly impressive, he said, but he urged people to do whatever they are comfortable with.

“For me it looks like making a movie about living in the future’s past and learning about it myself, doing interviews like I’m doing here, making commercials like I’m talking about and bringing people together. That’s kinda what I do. But you know, you take your particular action.”

Jeff Bridges has spoken about the importance of preserving the environment (Amstel)

Bridges was speaking from his trailer on set in Amsterdam, filming an advert for Amstel beer.

In the ad he plays a literal bridge, arms stretched over one of Amsterdam’s many canals, bridging the gaps between communities who walk up and over his shoulders.

While he smiles wryly at the appropriation of his name, the underlying message is one he feels passionately about, especially in the modern age.

“I think it’s a challenge,” he said.

“It’s difficult to move out of your comfort zone and do things you’re a little uncomfortable with. We like to surround ourselves with people who share our opinions and that sort of thing.

“But I think it behoves all of us to stretch out a little bit.”

“We’re on this little speck floating through space and the sooner we realise that we’re all in this together, that we all affect each other and we need to take care of each other, the better,” he added.

Bridges On Bridges will air on May 3 at 9pm on Channel 4

© Press Association 2019