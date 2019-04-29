Charlize Theron: Romantic comedies make me feel like a loser

Charlize Theron has said romantic comedies often make her feel like she is the “only loser who has never experienced the third act” and their customary happy ending.

The actress, 43, who has been in relationships with actors Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn, said she struggles with the fantasy elements of many romantic films.

She will next be seen starring opposite Seth Rogen in Long Shot, playing the US secretary Of state who falls for an idealistic journalist who becomes her speechwriter.

She told the Press Association: “I just wanted to make sure that we all agreed that we wanted to make a film that would have two characters that felt modern and felt at times conflicted and that we would focus on a relationship that felt real.

“I struggle with that sometimes in romantic comedies, I feel like I’m the only loser who has never experienced the third act of most romantic comedies and it just makes me feel very bitter, and so I just wanted to feel like I could bring something to the table.

“I think it’s hard for me to do that kind of fantasy love stuff.

“But they seemed really up for it so we developed it that way from the beginning and I felt very protected, not only by Seth and Jonathan (Levine) our director and everybody.”

Charlize Theron with Seth Rogen (Matt Crossick/PA)

Theron said it was also important to her that the film draws attention to the double standards women in the public eye are subjected to, and the work they are obliged to put in to make their work look effortless.

She said: “That is just a fact, that is a cold hard fact that women, not just in politics, but in a lot of work places, they have to endure way more scrutiny than their male counterparts.

“So it would have been impossible to tell this story and not address that and it was nice to be able to touch upon things that I think people are really responding to.

“It feels reflective, it feels modern and of this time and I think women look at it and it’s refreshing to hear a character acknowledge that and not feel sorry for herself but just acknowledge it and be aware of it.”

Long Shot is released in UK cinemas on May 3.

© Press Association 2019