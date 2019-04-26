Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

The rising star performed at Coachella last weekend and was recently moved to larger stage at Glastonbury.

Billie Eilish has reclaimed the top spot in the UK albums chart from Korean boyband BTS after a well-received performance at Coachella festival.

The 17-year-old US singer-songwriter was dethroned after two weeks by the K-pop group’s EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona.

However, Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? returned with over 6,000 combined sales ahead of nearest rival, the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman.

It follows her performance at US music festival Coachella last weekend and news she had been moved to a bigger Glastonbury slot after her rapid rise to fame.

She was due to perform a set on the John Peel stage at the event this summer, but was moved to the Other Stage – the festival’s second largest.

South London rapper Loyle Carner debuted at his highest chart position yet with sophomore album Not Waving But Drowning at number three.

The record, his follow-up to the Mercury Prize-nominated Yesterday’s Gone, was the best-selling album in independent UK record stores in the last week.

Beyonce’s album Lemonade returned to the charts at number 11 following its arrival on streaming services two years after being released exclusively on Tidal.

On the singles chart, Lil Nas X claimed a second week at number one with viral hit Old Town Road.

Piece Of Your Heart by dance music newcomers Meduza ft Goodboys jumped two places to number two, pushing Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved to third place.

