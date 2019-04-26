Marvel star Danai Gurira says US is land of 'access and excess'

The star returned to the US from Zimbabwe to study.

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira has said the US is a land of “access and excess”.

The Black Panther star said her return to America from Zimbabwe made her own African identity clearer.

Gurira, who plays Okoye in the Marvel universe, said she exercised caution when coming back to the US, and had to be “vigilant” in a country of abundant opportunity.

The Tony Award-nominated writer lived in the US until Zimbabwe gained independence, and moved to the southern African nation as a child before again crossing the Atlantic to study.

She said she feels a part of “both worlds”, but had to be clear about her ambitions as an American citizen.

Speaking to digital magazine PorterEdit, Gurira said: “I am definitely a strong meshing of both worlds. I knew when I got (to America) that I had to be vigilant.

“Being in a land of such access and excess, you have to really be clear about what you’re doing and why, and how you’re going to be responsible with all of the opportunities available to you as an American citizen.

“And it was clear to me that I was going to retain a tangible and active connection to Zimbabwe.

“When I moved to Africa as a girl, I thought I was American. Then when I came back, I realised how African I was.”

The actress also said that starring in Black Panther and other franchise films has been a pleasure, and she has formed bonds with her fellow stars.

She said: “I love the Marvel family. I’ve had an amazing time working with all of them. And I love our fans.”

The full article can be read in PorterEdit.

